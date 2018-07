Posted on July 9, 2018 | 3:44 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joseph L. Cardenas II, 45, of Ojai died July 4, 2018.

He was born May 4, 1973.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 16 at Welch-Ryce-Haider's downtown chapel. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carpinteria Cemetery.