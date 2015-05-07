Joseph Darin, Formerly of Thousand Oaks, 1986-2015

Posted on May 7, 2015 | 1:01 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joseph Louis Darin, 29, died suddenly on May 1, 2015, leaving behind a bereft family and circle of friends.

Joe was born Feb. 28, 1986, to Judith and John Darin, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Westlake High School and earned a bachelor of science degree at the University of California-Berkeley. He was working in San Diego as a bio-pharmacology research scientist with BioMarin.

Joe will be remembered by his loved ones for his extraordinary intelligence, wit, sensitivity and joy. Joe was a quirky child who loved coffee, a brother whose one-liners would leave his siblings in stitches, a young athlete who was most often a few strategic plays ahead of his coaches, a student of the world who understood compound investment and a gifted poker player. He grew up to become a colleague with an extraordinary ability to troubleshoot complex problems, a friend who could be counted upon for adventure or counsel, and a treasured family member. From a close friend, “one of the smartest, toughest, most respected guys I knew.”

Joseph’s passing is a terrible loss to his wide circle of family and friends, and also to the greater world — one had a sense that Joe was on his way to solving some critical problem that would have broad and significant impact. Joe’s presence seemed to up everyone’s game.

His family greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and the sharing of stories. In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his grandmother, Helen Van Moppes; his brothers and sisters, John, Marsha, Sam, Mary, Ben and Paul; 10 nieces and nephews, Allison, Keith, Samantha, Mac, Michael, Julia, Brody, Celia, Louis and Olive; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Louis Van Moppes, and Jane and Andrew Darin.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Santa Barbara. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the Humane Society.

Click here to leave online condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.