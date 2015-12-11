Joseph David Worth of Carpinteria, 1928-2015

Posted on December 11, 2015 | 3:40 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joseph David Worth of Carpinteria, California, was born June 19, 1928, and he died on November 28, 2015. He was 87.

No services have been arranged.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.