Joseph ‘Joe’ W. Hazher of Santa Barbara, 1921-2014

Posted on February 2, 2014 | 9:42 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Joseph W. Hazher passed away peacefully on January 30, 2014, at Mission Terrace in Santa Barbara, California. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 19, 1921, but lived most of his life in Des Moines, Iowa, and Santa Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Kamel Hazher, as well as his three brothers and a sister.

Joe is survived by Yolanda, his lovely wife of 68 years, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in North Africa and Italy, and was a decorated soldier. He received the Silver Star for his bravery as a paramedic.

The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Cliff View Terrace and Mission Terrace for their loving care and kindness to our Uncle Joe in his last days.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2014. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.