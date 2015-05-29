Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Joseph Kirkland Named New President of Rotary Club of Montecito

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Rotary Club of Montecito | May 29, 2015 | 5:56 p.m.

Kirkland
Joseph Kirkland

Joseph Kirkland has been tapped to be the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito, starting July 1.

All Rotary clubs across the world will be instating new presidents on that date.

Kirkland’s commitment to community involvement is made clear by his track record as a board member, secretary and president-elect for the Rotary Club. He also works with individuals who are interested in socially responsible investment practices.

Kirkland is an assistant vice president and financial advisor at UnionBanc Investment Services in the Central Coast area. His professional career includes positions at Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones.

He is married and has lived in Santa Barbara and on the Central Coast for 21 years.

The Rotary Club of Montecito is a service organization for the local Montecito and Santa Barbara County region established more than 60 years ago. It supports both local and international humanitarian projects.

The group meets every Tuesday for a luncheon at the Montecito Country Club. For more information about attending a Tuesday luncheon at the Montecito Country Club or joining the club, please contact the RCM’s membership chair, Lynda Nahra, at 805.804.1606.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 