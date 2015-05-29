Joseph Kirkland Named New President of Rotary Club of Montecito

Joseph Kirkland has been tapped to be the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito, starting July 1.

All Rotary clubs across the world will be instating new presidents on that date.

Kirkland’s commitment to community involvement is made clear by his track record as a board member, secretary and president-elect for the Rotary Club. He also works with individuals who are interested in socially responsible investment practices.

Kirkland is an assistant vice president and financial advisor at UnionBanc Investment Services in the Central Coast area. His professional career includes positions at Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones.

He is married and has lived in Santa Barbara and on the Central Coast for 21 years.

The Rotary Club of Montecito is a service organization for the local Montecito and Santa Barbara County region established more than 60 years ago. It supports both local and international humanitarian projects.

The group meets every Tuesday for a luncheon at the Montecito Country Club. For more information about attending a Tuesday luncheon at the Montecito Country Club or joining the club, please contact the RCM’s membership chair, Lynda Nahra, at 805.804.1606.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.