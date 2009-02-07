Joseph L. Acquistapace, 1916-2009

Posted on February 7, 2009 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Lisa Henricks

Joseph L. Acquistapace, a longtime Santa Barbara resident, passed away peacefully at his home in Hawaii on February 1, 2009. He was 93.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2936 De la Vina St.