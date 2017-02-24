Joseph Otto Sondeno, 1924-2017

Posted on February 24, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Joseph Otto Sondeno, 93, passed away on Feb. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe was born on Jan. 28, 1924, in Filtvet, Norway, to John Gunnarson Sondeno, an evangelist to Norway, and Esther Rodman Sondeno. One of 10 children, he was the sixth child born to John and Esther. Joe moved to the United States with his family when he was 3 years old.

He graduated from Turlock High in 1943, enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and was sent to Shepard Field in Texas. He served as a B-17 pilot with the 351st Bomb Group out of Polebrook, England, during World War II.

After leaving the Army Air Corps in 1945, Joseph started college at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA., graduating with a degree in electrical engineering.

He worked for Pacific Gas and Electric Company for three years and the California Public Utilities Commission for 10 years. After 22 years with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, he retired in 1985.

He and his wife Shirley moved from Walnut Creek, CA., and settled in Santa Maria in 1985, where they remained until their move to Las Vegas in 2015 to be with their son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe Sondeno is survived by his wife Shirley Sondeno; his two children and their spouses, Dudley and Cynthia Sondeno and Shelley and Dale Schmeltzle; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He also has one remaining sibling, Esther Sargis, of Turlock, CA.

The memorialservice will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.