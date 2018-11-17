Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 17 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos Qualifies for CIF State Cross Country

Joseph Pearlman Click to view larger
Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos qualified for the CIF State Cross Country Championships by finishing seventh at the Southern Section Division 3 finals. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 17, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos finished seventh in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 boys cross country finals on Saturday in Riverside and qualified for the CIF State Meet.

Pearlman ran the 3.25-mile course in 15:15.5 and earned a spot in the State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno next Saturday.

"He has a really good finish," said DP boys coach Nash Jimenez.

Nathaniel Getachew of the Chargers finished 19th in 15:26.5.

"Nathaniel was good position near the end but fell with 400 meters to go and couldn't recover the places after that," sand Jimenez.

The Chargers finished 12th as a team and missed advancing to state. 

Foster Young finished 100th in 16:31 followed by Logan Beckstrand (104, 16:34.5), Henry Urshel (119, 16:45.6), Steffan Evans (134, 17:05.9) and Peter Speier (163, 17:36.1).

The Dos Pueblos girls placed 18th in Division 3. Josie Morales was the top runner for the Chargers, finishing 46th in 19:22.5. She was followed by Molly Gans (79, 20:03.4), Emmi Wyttenbach (84, 20:10), Madeline Choi (126, 21:02), Zoe Geller (129, 21:04.5) and Gabriela Kelly (148, 21:30.7).

"We were hoping for a better place for the team," said coach Micks Purnell. "All the girls ran faster than in the prelim and improved the team time by over a minute. But all the other teams ran faster, too.

"Josie Morales had a PR and Maddie Choi and Ella Kenly had season bests."

In Division 4, The Cabrillo boys took 17th place. Jacob Brown was the top finisher for the Conquistadores in 51st place (16:45.1). He was followed by Ozzie Espinoza (89, 16:45.1) Kaden Jones (98, 16:53.7) and Tyler Johnson (113, 17:10.7).

Lompoc's Gregory Wuitschick finished 43rd in 16:15.5.

In Division 5, Cate's Anna DiSorbo came in 16th place in 19:21.4.

The Cate boys team placed 23rd, led by Tesfa Asmara in 39th place in 16:46.6. The other Ram finishers were Nick Patrick (100 17:47.8), Abnner Olivares (124, 18:11.5), Josh Shields (132, 18:24.4) and Dylan MacFarlane (168, 19:59).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 