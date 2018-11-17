Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos Qualifies for CIF State Cross Country

Cross Country

Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos finished seventh in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 boys cross country finals on Saturday in Riverside and qualified for the CIF State Meet.

Pearlman ran the 3.25-mile course in 15:15.5 and earned a spot in the State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno next Saturday.

"He has a really good finish," said DP boys coach Nash Jimenez.

Nathaniel Getachew of the Chargers finished 19th in 15:26.5.

"Nathaniel was good position near the end but fell with 400 meters to go and couldn't recover the places after that," sand Jimenez.

The Chargers finished 12th as a team and missed advancing to state.

Foster Young finished 100th in 16:31 followed by Logan Beckstrand (104, 16:34.5), Henry Urshel (119, 16:45.6), Steffan Evans (134, 17:05.9) and Peter Speier (163, 17:36.1).

The Dos Pueblos girls placed 18th in Division 3. Josie Morales was the top runner for the Chargers, finishing 46th in 19:22.5. She was followed by Molly Gans (79, 20:03.4), Emmi Wyttenbach (84, 20:10), Madeline Choi (126, 21:02), Zoe Geller (129, 21:04.5) and Gabriela Kelly (148, 21:30.7).

"We were hoping for a better place for the team," said coach Micks Purnell. "All the girls ran faster than in the prelim and improved the team time by over a minute. But all the other teams ran faster, too.

"Josie Morales had a PR and Maddie Choi and Ella Kenly had season bests."

In Division 4, The Cabrillo boys took 17th place. Jacob Brown was the top finisher for the Conquistadores in 51st place (16:45.1). He was followed by Ozzie Espinoza (89, 16:45.1) Kaden Jones (98, 16:53.7) and Tyler Johnson (113, 17:10.7).

Lompoc's Gregory Wuitschick finished 43rd in 16:15.5.

In Division 5, Cate's Anna DiSorbo came in 16th place in 19:21.4.

The Cate boys team placed 23rd, led by Tesfa Asmara in 39th place in 16:46.6. The other Ram finishers were Nick Patrick (100 17:47.8), Abnner Olivares (124, 18:11.5), Josh Shields (132, 18:24.4) and Dylan MacFarlane (168, 19:59).

