Joseph S. Hardin, Jr. Joins Pierre Claeyssens Board

By Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | February 12, 2017 | 2:53 p.m.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has named Joseph S. Hardin, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Hardin brings leadership experience in the military, corporate America and nonprofit organizations to his new post.

Joseph S. Hardin, Jr. Click to view larger
Hardin graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1967 with a bachelor of science degree. He served four years in the Army, including one year in Vietnam, where he was decorated multiple times for his actions during eight months as a battery commander in Tay Ninh province.

After leaving the military service in 1971, he went on to earn an MBA from North Texas State University. He then spent 13 years in logistics for the Southland Corp. in Dallas, leaving Southland as vice president of logistics to join Walmart in 1984.

Hardin's more than 11-year career with Walmart included executive leadership positions in logistics, retail store operations, personnel management, and SAM's Clubs. He left Walmart as president and CEO of SAM's Clubs to join Kinko's in 1996 where he spent four years as president and CEO.

Hardin retired in Santa Barbara in early 2001.

Over the years, Hardin has served on the board of directors for Dean Foods, American Greetings, PetSmart and White Wave Foods.

He has served on the nonprofit boards for Direct Relief, Casa Dorinda, Students in Free Enterprise, and the Corporate Council for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, as well as the boards of Birnam Wood Golf Club and the Valley Club of Montecito.

For more information on the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

