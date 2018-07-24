Joseph Stronks Joins Community West Bank as Chief Operating Officer

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that T. Joseph Stronks has joined the bank as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

He will lead the Central Operations, Information Technology and Facilities departments of the bank.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Joseph to the Community West Bank executive team,” said Martin Plourd, president and chief executive officer. “His wide range of professional experience and leadership in managing banking operations, information technology and core application technology will serve our bank very well as we continue to grow our community banking presence throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.”

Before joining Community West Bank, Stronks most recently was senior vice president and deputy director of operations at Rabobank. He also served as executive vice president and chief information officer for Heritage Oaks Bank before its acquisition by Pacific Premier Bank in 2017.

Stronks is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and the Pacific Coast Banking School, and earned a master's of business administration degree in IT management from Western Governors University.

He is a certified information security manager.

— Kevin Moon is the marketing director for Community West Bank.