Joseph Talarico Advances to Elks Hoop Shoot West Regionals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2018 | 8:50 p.m.

Joseph Talarico sank 25 of 25 free throws to defeat the top shooter from Northern California for the 12-13 age-group title at the  California/Hawaii Elks Hoop Shoot competiton.

Joseph Talarico was a perfect 25 of 25 from the free-throw line in the California/Hawaii Hoop Shoot Final. (Courtesy photo)

Talarico, 13, and a student at Goleta Valley Junior High, will next compete against state winners from Utah, Nevada and New Mexico at the West Regionals on March 3 in Las Vegas. The winners from that competition will advance to the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals in Chicago in April.

Talarico won the local and district Hoop Shoot titles to advance to the California/Hawaii contest.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot program is one of the largest co-educational sports programs in the United States, with around 3 million participants annually.  Boys and girls are eligible to participate in three age groups: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge has been conducting the contest locally for 33 years.

