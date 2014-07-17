Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Joseph Thompson Appointed COO of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s Duncan Group

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | July 17, 2014 | 10:13 a.m.

Joseph Thompson, MSW, has been appointed to chief operating officer at The Duncan Group, the property management division of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, it was announced by President/CEO John Fowler.

Joseph Thompson
“Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is very pleased to have such an experienced and outstanding manager such as Joe Thomson join our team," Fowler said. "He will be a great addition to our already-great property management effort.”

Previously, Thompson was regional vice president of property operations at Mercy Housing in Seattle, Wash., where he was responsible for 63 properties and 2,500 units of affordable housing. He also worked at the Archdiocesan Housing Authority in Seattle as director of affordable housing.

Thompson graduated from the University of Arizona-Tucson and earned a master’s degree in social work and nonprofit administration from the University of Washington in Seattle. He was board president of the Council for Affordable Rural Housing-Washington State Chapter from 2009 to 2012 as well as serving on the Affordable Housing Management Association board concurrently.

He is relocating to San Luis Obispo with his wife and two teenage children. During his leisure time he enjoys the outdoors, road cycling, and hiking.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled, and the formerly homeless. With nearly 1,200 homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

