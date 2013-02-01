Josephine Apodaca of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Posted on February 1, 2013 | 1:31 p.m.

Josephine Apodaca, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2013, surrounded by her family.

Josie was born in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 1924, to Ignacia and Juan Palacios. She attended local schools and married Lorenzo Apodaca in 1942, who preceded her in death after four children and 49 years of marriage in May 1991.

Josie was also preceded in death by her eldest son, Larry Apodaca, in 2009. She is survived by Larry’s children, Tina and Jeffrey; daughter Patricia and her sons, J.R. and Michael Herrera; son Albert, his wife Carolyn and their children Albert Shawn, Sonya and Alicia; son Daniel and his children Nicolas, Jessica, Danny and Jonathon; and her two remaining brothers, Albert and Julio Palacios. She has 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The things that brought her the most joy were visits from her family, listening to music and crocheting beautiful creations for her family and friends. Her faith and love for God was evident in all she did and said — always saying, “No matter how hard things are, God knows what He is doing.”

She will be greatly missed, but we are comforted by the love she gave us, unconditionally. She was a “mother” to all, and her spirit will live on in each one she touched.

Service times are as follows: Rosary service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.