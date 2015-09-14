Josephine Lynetta Gaxiola of Nipomo, 1940-2015

Posted on September 14, 2015 | 1:51 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Josephine Lynetta Gaxiola passed away Sept. 8, 2015.

Josephine was born Oct. 11, 1940, to Eugene and Josephine Gaxiola of Nipomo.

She is survived by five sisters, four brothers and her children Veronica Garcia, Marcos and Otilia Garcia, Josie Garcia, Marizol and Daniel Roland, Angel Leyva.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Josie was blessed to have survived her battle with cancer over 25 years, however this year the same cancer reappeared, and her fight to survive was lost.

Josie never thought of herself being above the poor, the widowed or the orphaned.

Instead she was a beacon of hope to them just as God asks us all. We all enjoyed her giving spirit, kind heart and welcoming arms.

She enjoyed being invited and taking part in any festivity. Now she has been invited to attended the greatest festival of them all: Heaven!

We miss you mama!

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.