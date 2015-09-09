Josephine Paula Ontiveros of Santa Maria, 1963–2015

Posted on September 9, 2015 | 3:41 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Josephine Paula Ontiveros was laid to rest Sept. 1, 2015.

Born to Robert and Lydia Ontiveros of Santa Maria, Calif., June 29, 1963, along side her twin brother John Peter ​Ontiveros.

Together they grew up sharing a bond only they knew.

Josephine was a beautiful, funny and outgoing woman with a bright and gorgeous smile, which brightened any room she entered.

She had many trials and tribulations throughout her life but stayed as strong as she possibly could through it all.

Now she rests at last in peace, no longer hurting or in pain. Not many could walk through her foot steps as she did.

She was a beloved mother, daughter and sister, who will forever remain loved in the hearts of loved ones and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, April S. Ramos, Jessie J. Aguilar, Freddy ​Armenta Jr., Rebecca M. Chavez and Josephine R. Chavez; her grandchildren, Joseph J. Villalovos, Derek J. Villalovos, and twins Viviana and Genevieve Villalovos; her siblings Anthony Ontiveros, Robert Ontiveros Jr., Ciria Garcia, John P. Ontiveros and Jason Ontiveros; and her father and mother Robert and Lydia Ontiveros.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.