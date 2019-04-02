Josh Glasman Makes 13 Saves in 8-1 San Marcos Lacrosse Win over Thacher

Ryan Lehman fired in eight goals and San Marcos goalie Josh Glasman played a stellar game in an 8-1 boys lacross win over Thacher on Tuesday.
Josh Glasman made 13 saves.
"He was outstanding in the goal with a halftime shutout, and nearly completed a goal himself, going coast-to-coast," said coach Rick Lehman.
Michael Palmer added two goals and Hart Tiller had one, as the Royals improve to 5-0 on the season.
Coach Lehman said Will Snyder received the game ball "for his outstanding play at the face-off as well as his defensive abilities and all the intangibles to help his team be successful."
The Royals host Santa Barbara next Tuesday.