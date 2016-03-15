Josh Kang Leads San Marcos Past Pioneer Valley

A four-run explosion in the first inning carried the San Marcos baseball team to a 7-1 non-league win over Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.
Josh Kang drove in three runs on two hits to lead the Royals attack.
On the mound, Nolan Cope allowed one run over five innings. He struck out two and walked two.
San Marcos improves to 5-1.
