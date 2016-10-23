Joshua Molina: Veteran Reporter Recalls Dr. Dan Secord as a Good Source, Great Man

Dr. Dan Secord made me a better reporter.

It wasn’t through coddling. The reciprocal schmooze-fest that sometimes spontaneously combusts between politician and reporter spending lots of hours in close quarters during long meetings never happened.

For much of the time I knew him, I was lucky to get a “Hi” if I passed him in the hallway at City Hall.

Secord, who passed away on Saturday, wasn’t a schmoozer. He wasn’t looking to curry favor. He wasn’t going to tell me what I wanted to hear.

No, Secord taught me the hard way. Trial by fire. Like a stiff arm to face, Secord pushed back at me and made me work for answers to my questions. If he didn’t like my question, whether it was my tone, my pitch, or even the words I used, too bad – for me.

I covered Secord as a Santa Barbara City Hall reporter from 2000 to 2006. During that period, we spent dozens of hours together in meetings, sometimes one-on-one interviews and on the telephone.

Covering hours of discussion about neighborhood preservation, living wage and RV ordinances, can be boring , repetitive, even maddening. But when it came time for Secord to talk, I picked up my notebook and prepared myself to take notes; a good quote was probably on its way.

I knew that whatever came out of Secord’s mouth would be true, as he saw it. Unlike a lot of politicians, Secord never lied.

Among his favorite phrases: “I see the world how it is, not how I would like it to be.”

We often found ourselves at opposite ends of a story.

I was once wrote a story about a fairly routine planning commission approval of a fence he wanted to build at his oceanfront home. He stopped speaking to me for three months afterward.

After that story, when I would call him at City Hall, once he heard my voice, he would literally hang up on the telephone on me; over and over and over again.

When he finally warmed up to me again after about three months, it was subtle and humorous.

I was covering a finance committee meeting in Room 15 at City Hall, sitting in a chair backed up against the wall, underneath the air-conditioner control box.

Secord, the chair of the meeting, looked over in my direction and said to Jim Armstrong, “Jim, when are we going to get that broken thing up against the wall fixed, and I am not talking about Josh.”

Everyone in the room laughed. And so did I.

Secord was a straight-shooter.

When I was writing a profile on Secord, a retired obstetrician and gynecologist who delivered more than 6,000 babies, I asked him if he had delivered anyone prominent or famous in the community who readers might find interesting.

He responded: “None of your business.”

I guess it was kind of a dumb question.

When I wrote about a behind-the-scenes disagreement in the organization of a political roast and fundraiser in Secord’s honor, the entire room of police officers and fighters and other high-stakes political players in the room playfully turned on me – and I was the butt of several zingers that night.

I never grew angry with Secord; instead I tried to understand him.

I never stopped calling him or approaching him at City Hall.

It can be easy for a young reporter to give up on a source or, worse, target them. In trying to do my job, I wanted to prove myself to him, prove that I was worthy of his time.

I tried to look at how I could alter my reporting style so that I could have better access to him, and ultimately, so that the readers could know him better.

In 2003, after the fence story and before the political roast story, Secord let me into his home for an interview, while he was incapacitated, after tearing his quadriceps muscle.

You could call it an “exclusive,” I don’t think anyone else wrote about it, but I was touched that he let me in to talk to him about his injury and write a story. He didn’t have to do that, but he did, and the readers benefited.

When I left the daily newspaper in the summer of 2006, I took a job as the City Hall reporter at the San Jose Mercury News. Secord reached out to me in November of that year: “How are things?” he wrote in the subject the line.

I was touched and appreciative that he cared enough, after some of our battles, to wonder how I was doing. Now I was responding to his questions, and he kept me up to date on some political stuff going on in Santa Barbara.

We emailed a bit over the years, and then this summer he emailed me, the subject line saying: “Is it possible?”

Secord had read a news story about my son playing youth baseball. Where had the time gone?

When I first met him, I was a rookie reporter without kids. He shared some things with me about his health. Nearly 15 years later, it was an entirely different world for both of us.

Our relationship was occasionally bumpy, sometimes hostile, but eventually it became friendly and respectful of one another.

Secord was a good source and a great man. He spoke the truth. It didn’t matter if you agreed with him.

When he was angry at you, he let you know. You never had to guess with him. He was never manipulative or cunning.

He served on the city’s Planning Commission, Harbor Commission, City Council and statewide Coastal Commission, among other boards.

Secord was not a political operative; he just liked to serve and possessed a quality rare for elected officials: he played his cards openly, and left it all in the room for everyone to see.

What more could you ask for in an elected official, and more importantly, a person.

— Josh Molina covered Santa Barbara City Hall in Santa Barbara from 2000 to 2006. A former Noozhawk reporter, he is a freelance writer and works part-time for the California State Assembly.