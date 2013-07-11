Joshua Canning of Santa Barbara, 1969-2013

Posted on July 11, 2013 | 8:44 a.m.

Source: Canning Family

Joshua Canning, 44, died July 9, 2013, of injuries sustained in an accident.

Born in Santa Barbara on June 19, 1969, Josh was the quintessential Santa Barbara guy who loved surfing, biking, beach sunsets and his huge circle of best friends.

His friend Jeff Clark said it best: “Santa Barbara has lost its brightest light. No one embodied the very nature of SB like JC did. I will forever miss your brilliant smiles, barrel chested laugh, bear hugs and awesomely unique good nature. I have never, ever known anyone as positive and genuinely friendly as he. SB will not be the same without him ever again. Godspeed, my friend.”

A 1987 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Josh went on to Santa Barbara City College and UCSB, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies. He was employed by the City of Santa Barbara as a senior wastewater treatment plant operator — or as he would say, “ocean protector” — since 2007. Josh was so proud of his recently earned Wastewater Treatment Operator Grade Five Certificate, which is the highest level test and the hardest to pass.

Josh enjoyed life to the fullest and his smiles and huge, warm hugs endeared him to all he met. He left us far too soon and will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Allison Canning Curtis, his mother, Patricia Canning, and his father, Joseph Canning, all of Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Heal the Ocean in Josh’s name at P.O. Box 90106, Santa Barbara, CA 93190.