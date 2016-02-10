Joshua Keith to Chair Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast

The Channel Islands YMCA Association is pleased to announce Joshua Keith as the chair for its 39th Annual Good Friday Breakfast.

The breakfast will take place Friday, March 25, 2016, at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort and will focus on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ.

The morning will include breakfast, inspirational praise, music and community fellowship.

Keith is an officer at Laguna Capital Management, a firm which provides investment counsel and financial planning to individuals, families and corporations.

He earned a bachelor's in economics with honors from the University of Chicago and an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Keith has served on the Good Friday Breakfast Committee since 2012. This is his first year serving as chair.

Tickets to the breakfast are $50. Partnership tables for eight are also available and include Premier for $2,500, Gold for $1,000, Silver for $750 and Bronze for $400.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit www.ciymca.org or call 805.687.7720 x267.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.