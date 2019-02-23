Joshua Perlmutter’s Hitting Helps SBCC Gain Split of Twin Bill

Baseball

Conner Roberts pitched five solid innings on Saturday night and Joshua Perlmutter went 3-4 with three RBI to lead SBCC to a 6-2 baseball victory and a split of its doubleheader with Chaffey at Pershing Park.

It was the first night game of the year for Santa Barbara (6-4).

The Panthers (10-3) outlasted the Vaqueros 11-8 in the first game, which featured 19 runs and 19 hits. Tommy Holguin went 2-4 with two RBI and Boston Hubbard was 2-4 with a double and an RBI triple in the ninth.

Perlmutter was playing his second and third games of the year at designated hitter. He spent the first three weeks of the season recovering from an injury in the fall season. He’s batting .417 in three games (5-12) with seven RBI.

“We played hard the first game and it just didn’t go our way,” said Perlmutter, a sophomore infielder from Encino. “We knew we could beat these guys and our energy was much better in the second game. Conner was a big part of that game and our bats were much hotter.”

The Vaqueros knocked out the starter Elias Jauregui after eight batters in the first inning. Seven straight Vaqueros reached base and they took their first lead of the day, 5-0. Perlmutter drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line and Jacob Bravo and Mason Metcalfe added RBI singles.

Roberts, a sophomore right-hander, went five innings in his first start of the year. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out three, walked three, hit three batters and had three wild pitches.

Dylan Porter tossed three innings of one-hit ball and Ian Churchill came in to pitch the ninth.

Chuchill got two quick outs, then hit a batter and walked Andy Otterson. He struck out Brad Chesterton to end a long day of baseball that spanned nearly 8 hours.



The Vaqueros, ranked No. 12 in the Southern Cal preseason poll, will host No. 1 Orange Coast (11-2-1) on Wednesday and Thursday with both games starting at 2 p.m.

