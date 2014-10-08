Saxophonist Joshua Redman Jazzs Up the Lobero Theatre

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

On Sept. 30, jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman made his way to Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre to perform with his trio, Reuben Rogers and Gregory Hutchinson, for the first time.

He is the son of the late great Dewey Redman (1931-2006), an accomplished saxophonist in his own right. As they say, like father like son, both became jazz saxophonists playing clubs and crisscrossing the United States with engagements and tours.

Redman got his break in 1991, while winning the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition, soon after he began working on his musical career, and with the release of his first album in the spring, Joshua Redman, that earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Now, with 11 albums behind him, he's going nonstop — stronger than ever.

On Sept. 30, watching Redman raising his foot at the melodic climax of a gritty solo seems to have become commonplace, or kind of a trademark for Redman.

This man's got soul, he knows how to play that saxophone, and with Rogers on the bass and Hutchinson on drums, they set the stage on fire.

With many new cuts from Redman's latest album, Trios Live, and also their rendition of "Poor Butterfly," they brought the house alive.

Then they surprisingly treated the audience to a selection from a long and fruitful collaboration, as well as an outstanding two-saxophone cover of Led Zeppelin's "Ocean" with local tenor sax-man Bob Reynolds, proving that these jazz cats can seriously rock out.

They made me a believer that there's still great jazz out there to be heard, even after the majority of greats have passed away. Redman has fulfilled the list of new greats of our time.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.