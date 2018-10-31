Josie Gordon’s Clutch Singles Win in 3rd Round Lifts Carpinteria in CIF Opener

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team edged the Oakwood Gorillas in a CIF Division 4 first round match, 10-8. This one came down to the wire and it was strikingly similar to our league match with Malibu earlier this year where we were winning all of the doubles sets and they were winning all of the singles sets.

Josie Gordon rallied from a deficit in the final round of singles and beat her Oakwood opponent to seal Carpinteria's10-8 win in the first round of the CIF Division 4 girls tennis playoffs on Wednesday at Carpinteria.

"Just an amazing and gutsy effort by her," said coach Charles Bryant. "She realized what was at stake and you could just see her play rise."

The match was tied 3-3 after the first round, but the Warriors were behind in games by a good margin, Bryant said.

"The second round was similar except our doubles did not drop a game and our singles picked up a few more games in defeat. After two rounds we were still tied 6-6, but our game margin deficit had shrunk and we were in striking distance," he added.

In the third round, the Warriors swept in doubles and got the big singles win from Gordon.

"All eyes were on Josie as she was turning in a great performance and our team's confidence was rising. She finally pulled it out and we just had to wait for our No. 1 doubles team to finish up to close out the match," said Bryant.

Gordon finished 1-2 and Vicky Delk and Sydney Endow each picked up valuable games in their efforts.

In doubles, Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, Amy Perez/Karla Marin and Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon all swept.

"They all played so well and handled the situation like veterans," Bryant said. "They stepped up when needed to lead our team again."

Carpinteria is now 18-6 overall.