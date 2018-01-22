Josie Morales Honored as Phil Womble Award Recipient From Dos Pueblos

It was an intense crosstown soccer match that went down to the wire. In the final minutes, San Marcos answered a late goal by Dos Pueblos and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

After battling for all 80 minutes as the DP center back, Josie Morales was smiling after the final whistle and giving hugs to players on both sides.

“That’s the kind of person she is,” athletic director Dan Feldhaus said of the junior at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “She’s one who cares about others.”

That’s how Morales rolls as a student athlete. She’s as competitive as they come yet gracious and appreciative.

Those character traits and other fine qualities made her the perfect choice to be DP’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

The daughter of Rob and Susan Morales, is a three-sport athlete and an outstanding student. She runs cross country in the fall, plays soccer in the winter and competes in various events for the track & field team in the spring — she is one of the top high jumpers in the Southern Section. She’s also dabbled in volleyball.

Morales won the Arcadia Invitational Open Division high jump with a leap of 5-6 as a sophomore and advanced to the CIF Masters Meet in her freshman year.

In the classroom, she carries a grade point average of 4.65, with a class load that includes several advanced placement courses. She’s is a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation.

Off the field, she’s put in more than 200 volunteer hours with the UCSB Junior Lifeguards Program.

“Outside, she is shy and humble, but looks can be deceiving,” read Feldhaus from comments made by former track coach Chris Mollkoy. “She is a fierce competitor, always wants to win, pushes herself hard and has high expectations for herself.

“She has a smile that is disarming and a casualness about her that belies her inner intensity.”

Cross country coach Micks Purnell was delighted to have Morales run this past fall.

“She is a marvelous athlete both physically and mentally,” he said. “She became our second fastest runner in her first year.”

Feldhaus was pleased to present the award to Morales.

“This award is in good hands with Josie Morales,” he said.

