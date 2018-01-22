Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Josie Morales Honored as Phil Womble Award Recipient From Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2018 | 4:55 p.m.

It was an intense crosstown soccer match that went down to the wire. In the final minutes, San Marcos answered a late goal by Dos Pueblos and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Josie Morales is a three-sport athlete and a straight-A student. Click to view larger
Josie Morales is a three-sport athlete and a straight-A student.

After battling for all 80 minutes as the DP center back, Josie Morales was smiling after the final whistle and giving hugs to players on both sides.

“That’s the kind of person she is,” athletic director Dan Feldhaus said of the junior at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “She’s one who cares about others.”

That’s how Morales rolls as a student athlete. She’s as competitive as they come yet gracious and appreciative. 

Those character traits and other fine qualities made her the perfect choice to be DP’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

The daughter of Rob and Susan Morales, is a three-sport athlete and an outstanding student. She runs cross country in the fall, plays soccer in the winter and competes in various events for the track & field team in the spring — she is one of the top high jumpers in the Southern Section. She’s also dabbled in volleyball.

Morales won the Arcadia Invitational Open Division high jump with a leap of 5-6 as a sophomore and advanced to the CIF Masters Meet in her freshman year.

In the classroom, she carries a grade point average of 4.65, with a class load that includes several advanced placement courses. She’s is a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. 

Off the field, she’s put in more than 200 volunteer hours with the UCSB Junior Lifeguards Program.

“Outside, she is shy and humble, but looks can be deceiving,” read Feldhaus from comments made by former track coach Chris Mollkoy. “She is a fierce competitor, always wants to win, pushes herself hard and has high expectations for herself. 

“She has a smile that is disarming and a casualness about her that belies her inner intensity.”

Cross country coach Micks Purnell was delighted to have Morales run this past fall.

“She is a marvelous athlete both physically and mentally,” he said. “She became our second fastest runner in her first year.”

Feldhaus was pleased to present the award to Morales.

“This award is in good hands with Josie Morales,” he said.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 