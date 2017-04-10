Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria’s Sal Delgado Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2017 | 6:39 p.m.

Dos Pueblos high jumper Josie Morales and Carpinteria baseball player Sal Delgado were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Josie Morales, Dos Pueblos high jumper.
Sal Delgado, Carpinteria baseball

Morales cleared a personal best of 5-6 to win the high jump during Friday’s session at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational track and field meet. Her mark ties her for second among sophomores in the state. 

Delgado led Carpinteria to a series sweep over Fillmore in Tri-Valley League action. The senior pitched the first game of the series and won 7-2. He struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. In the second game at Fillmore, he produced at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI in an 18-2 victory.

The honorable mention choices for the award include Darby Naughton (Dos Pueblos baseball), Kevin Ha (Cate tennis), Justin Lehman (San Marcos lacrosse), Veronika Gulvin (UCSB softball), Jenna Hinkle (UCSB track & field), Bella Molony (Bishop Diego track & field), Mia Barton (Santa Barbara girls lacrosse) and Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara girls track & field).

