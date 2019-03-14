Pixel Tracker

Girls Soccer

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Girls Soccer MVP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 14, 2019 | 11:39 a.m.

Josie Morales of the league-champion Dos Pueblos Chargers was named the Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Channel League girls soccer team.

Dos Pueblos won its first league title in school history.

Morales, a center back, signed to continue her soccer career at Colorado College.

Ayziah Simmons of Lompoc was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

DP’s Seth Asuncion was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Blythe Hastings, Natalia Valladares and Emilia Kling were selected to the first team from Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara High had two first-team selections: Lauren Garnett and Talia Zampese.

Ami Hammond made the first team from San Marcos.

Second-team picks from Dos Pueblos were Precious Nwosu, Lindsay Blamire and Gizela Zermeno.

Santa Barbara’s second-team honorees were Sofia Capelleti, Thalia Rodriguez and Miranda Fenton.

Lily Bienstock was chosen second team from San Marcos.

Honorable mention picks:

Dos Pueblos: Josy Uyesaka, Haillie Silva.

Santa Barbara: Brianna Lopez, Mikayla Thoits

San Marcos: Paige Ingram, Julie Alaniz, Vivica Grant.

2018-19 Girls Soccer All-League Selections

COACH OF THE YEAR

Seth Asuncion, Dos Pueblos

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ayziah Simmons, Lompoc

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Josie Morales, Dos Pueblos

1ST TEAM SELECTIONS

Name, School

Brianna Gaona, Lompoc

Katie Guzman, Lompoc

Selena Garcia, Lompoc

Blythe Hastings, Dos Pueblos

Natalia Valladares, Dos Pueblos

Emilia Kling, Dos Pueblos

Lauren Garnett, Santa Barbara

Talia Zampese, Santa Barbara

Naomi Wiley, Cabrillo

Leslie Ramirez,Cabrillo

Sarah Johnson, Santa Ynez

Monica Pizano, Santa Ynez

Ami Hammond, San Marcos

2nd TEAM SELECTIONS

Precious Nwosu, Dos Pueblos

Lindsay Blamire, Dos Pueblos

Gizela Zermeno, Dos Pueblos

Jazz Feeley, Santa Ynez

Heather Rennie, Santa Ynez

Amelia Villa, Santa Ynez

Sofia Capelleti, Santa Barbara

Thalia Rodriguez, Santa Barbara

Miranda Fenton, Santa Barbara

Morgan Christen, Cabrillo

Antoinette Terrones, Cabrillo

Lauren Pulido, Cabrillo

Amy Bommersbach, Lompoc

Adriana Waldron, Lompoc

Lily Bienstock, San Marcos

HONORABLE MENTION

Santa Ynez: Rozlynne Kristofferson, Brooklyn Fletcher, Katelyn Rennie, 

San Marcos: Paige Ingram, Julie Alaniz. Vivica Grant

Santa Barbara: Brianna Lopez, Mikayla Thoits

Cabrillo: Alexia Wichita, Allison Dickson

Lompoc: Breanna Contreras

Dos Pueblos: Josy Uyesaka, Haillie Silva

