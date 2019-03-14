Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Girls Soccer MVP

Josie Morales of the league-champion Dos Pueblos Chargers was named the Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Channel League girls soccer team.
Dos Pueblos won its first league title in school history.
Morales, a center back, signed to continue her soccer career at Colorado College.
Ayziah Simmons of Lompoc was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
DP’s Seth Asuncion was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Blythe Hastings, Natalia Valladares and Emilia Kling were selected to the first team from Dos Pueblos.
Santa Barbara High had two first-team selections: Lauren Garnett and Talia Zampese.
Ami Hammond made the first team from San Marcos.
Second-team picks from Dos Pueblos were Precious Nwosu, Lindsay Blamire and Gizela Zermeno.
Santa Barbara’s second-team honorees were Sofia Capelleti, Thalia Rodriguez and Miranda Fenton.
Lily Bienstock was chosen second team from San Marcos.
Honorable mention picks:
Dos Pueblos: Josy Uyesaka, Haillie Silva.
Santa Barbara: Brianna Lopez, Mikayla Thoits
San Marcos: Paige Ingram, Julie Alaniz, Vivica Grant.
2018-19 Girls Soccer All-League Selections
COACH OF THE YEAR
Seth Asuncion, Dos Pueblos
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ayziah Simmons, Lompoc
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Josie Morales, Dos Pueblos
1ST TEAM SELECTIONS
Name, School
Brianna Gaona, Lompoc
Katie Guzman, Lompoc
Selena Garcia, Lompoc
Blythe Hastings, Dos Pueblos
Natalia Valladares, Dos Pueblos
Emilia Kling, Dos Pueblos
Lauren Garnett, Santa Barbara
Talia Zampese, Santa Barbara
Naomi Wiley, Cabrillo
Leslie Ramirez,Cabrillo
Sarah Johnson, Santa Ynez
Monica Pizano, Santa Ynez
Ami Hammond, San Marcos
2nd TEAM SELECTIONS
Precious Nwosu, Dos Pueblos
Lindsay Blamire, Dos Pueblos
Gizela Zermeno, Dos Pueblos
Jazz Feeley, Santa Ynez
Heather Rennie, Santa Ynez
Amelia Villa, Santa Ynez
Sofia Capelleti, Santa Barbara
Thalia Rodriguez, Santa Barbara
Miranda Fenton, Santa Barbara
Morgan Christen, Cabrillo
Antoinette Terrones, Cabrillo
Lauren Pulido, Cabrillo
Amy Bommersbach, Lompoc
Adriana Waldron, Lompoc
Lily Bienstock, San Marcos
HONORABLE MENTION
Santa Ynez: Rozlynne Kristofferson, Brooklyn Fletcher, Katelyn Rennie,
San Marcos: Paige Ingram, Julie Alaniz. Vivica Grant
Santa Barbara: Brianna Lopez, Mikayla Thoits
Cabrillo: Alexia Wichita, Allison Dickson
Lompoc: Breanna Contreras
Dos Pueblos: Josy Uyesaka, Haillie Silva