Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos Wins CIF-SS Division 2 High Jump Title

Dos Pueblos junior Josie Morales captured the girls high jump title at the CIF-SS Division 2 Track & Field Finals on Saturday at El Camino College.
Morales cleared 5-foot-5 on her first attempt at the height.
"It was a great comeback after a sub-par day at prelims last week, where Josie just squeaked into the finals via a jump off for the last qualifying spot," coach Paul Fry said. "Today, she was perfect, clearing every height on first attempts from 4-11 to 5-5.
DP senior John Esteban secured a medal in the boys shot put with a personal-best throw of 52-5 for sixth place.
Sophomore Joseph Pearlman was eighth in the boys 3200 with a time of 9:37.54.