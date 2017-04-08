Track & Field
Josie Morales Wins Arcadia High Jump With PR of 5-6
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2017 | 7:21 a.m.
Dos Pueblos sophomore Josie Morales clear a personal best of 5-6 to win the high jump during Friday’s competition at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.
Morales, who’s previous best was 5-4, cleared 5-6 on her first attempt. Her mark ties her for the second best jump by a sophomore in the state and is seventh best overall.
Also on Friday, Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria finished sixth in the triple jump at 42-09.50.
