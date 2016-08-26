Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Josue España Delivers Game Winner in UCSB Soccer Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | August 26, 2016 | 3:49 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Just six days after scoring a pair of goals against Westmont, UC Santa Barbara senior midfielder Josue España found the back of the net again in Friday's regular season opener against Oakland, helping secure a 2-1 victory in the first game of the Wolstein Classic, hosted by Ohio State.

España scored the game-winner in the 76th minute. Dalton Pando started a play from the right side, putting a ball into the box that rattled around until España was able to get a foot on it. His first drive at net was blocked, but he calmly collected his own rebound and put it away just below the bar to make the No. 13-ranked Gauchos winners. 

Josue España scored in the 76th minute to lift UCSB over Oakland University in the Gauchos’ season opener in Ohio. Click to view larger
Josue España scored in the 76th minute to lift UCSB over Oakland University in the Gauchos’ season opener in Ohio. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk file photo)

The Gauchos put the clamps down defensively the rest of the match, not allowing Oakland to record a shot until the dying seconds of the contest.

The victory was UCSB's sixth straight on opening day. The Gauchos now have just one opening day loss over the last 11 years. 

In a dominant first half for UCSB, freshman midfielder Daniel Amo scored in the fifth minute. They would have had a larger lead heading into the locker room, but two shots banged off the goal post and Golden Grizzlies keeper Zach Walker came up with a pair of big saves.

UCSB All-American striker Nick DePuy helped create the opening goal from Amo, starting the play by holding up before finding junior midfielder Kevin Feucht coming up the field. Feucht was able to lay a pass down the right side for freshman defender Mateo Restrepo Mejia, and the Tortonto FC Academy product drilled a perfect cross into the box. Amo was able to tap it in to put the Gauchos up 1-0.

That was one of multiple chances for UCSB in the first half, which had shots from Ahinga Selemani and Pando glance off the post. DePuy and Feucht each had a good look at goal that was snuffed out by Walker. 

Oakland's Austin Ricci leveled the score early in the second half.

Oakland's top goalscorer a season ago didn't start the match but he made his presence felt just after play resumed following halftime. He capitalized on a UCSB turnover in the midfield for the goal. His blast from the left edge of the 18-yard box beat UCSB keeper Titouan Le Roux. 

With the score tied, UCSB wasn't able to reproduce its first-half offensive prowess, mustering just two shots over the first 30 minutes of the frame.

UCSB will return to action on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. PT, taking on host Ohio State in the final game of the Wolstein Classic.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 