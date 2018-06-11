Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:46 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Josue Louis, Shawnta Foster Win at 7Ten Combined Events Competition

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 11, 2018

Josue Louis won the decathlon and Shawnta Foster captured the heptathlon at the Santa Barbara Track Club's 7Ten Combined Events competition over the weekend at Carpinteria High.

Louis, the national record holder of Haiti and a graduate of Temple University, scored 6,869 points to edge Cal State Northridge graduate Taylor Cudequest who scored 6,558. The best event for Louis was the 110 high hurdles, clocking 15.15 for 831 points. Cudequest scored 788 in the 400 meters with a best time of 50.59.

Irish-American Colin Quirke of the Santa Barbara Track Club won the discus with a throw of 178-7. Quirke, the Irish National Champion in the discus, did not compete in the other nine events of the decathlon.

Foster, of the Falcon TC, scored 5,072 points to win the heptathlon. Her best single event was the 100 hurdles, where she clock 14.38 and scored 925 points.

Florida State grad Grete Šadeiko Griffin, finished second in the competition. The Estonian native is on the comeback trail after having a baby last year. She is married to Robert Griffin III.

Recent San Marcos grad and Stanford signee Allie Jones participated in three events as she tunes up for the U.S. Junior National Championships June 15-16 in Indiana. Jones went 5-0 1/2 in the high jump, threw the shot put 36-04 and posted a javelin mark of 106-03.

