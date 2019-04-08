Josy Uyesaka of Dos Pueblos Softball, Santa Barbara High Golfer Isaac Stone Named Athletes of Week

Dos Pueblos softball player Josy Uyesaka and Santa Barbara High golfer Isaac Stone were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Stone was honored for his 1-under par 69 score in the Dons' crosstown Channel League win over San Marcos at Santa Barbara Golf Club. He was the match medalist.

Stone was unable to attend Monday's luncheon because the Santa Barbara golf team was playing a match against Rio Mesa at Spanish Hills Golf Club in Camarillo.

Uyesaka made an impact with her bat and glove in a pair of games at the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday. She made a spectacular running catch in the outfield while crashing into the temporary fence to rob West Ranch of go-ahead three-run homer in a tight game. DP lost in eight innings, 5-4.

In the Chargers' second tournament game, Uyesaka hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to give them a 3-2 victory over Oxnard.

DP softball plays three games with rival San Marcos this week, beginning on Tuesday at DP. The second and third games are at San Marcos on Wednesday and Friday.

The female honorable mention choices for this week's award include Olivia Geyling (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Piper Clayton (Carpinteria swimming), Sydney Marr (Westmont track & field).

The male athletes considered for the award were Matt Mills (San Marcos swimming), Marcos Brasil (Cate swimming), Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos), Pieter Top (Westmont track & field).