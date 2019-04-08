Pixel Tracker

Monday, April 8 , 2019, 7:49 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Josy Uyesaka of Dos Pueblos Softball, Santa Barbara High Golfer Isaac Stone Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2019 | 3:23 p.m.

Dos Pueblos softball player Josy Uyesaka and Santa Barbara High golfer Isaac Stone were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Isaac Stone Click to view larger
Isaac Stone, Santa Barbara High golf.
Josy Uyesaka, Dos Pueblos softball Click to view larger
Josy Uyesaka, Dos Pueblos softball

Stone was honored for his 1-under par 69 score in the Dons' crosstown Channel League win over San Marcos at Santa Barbara Golf Club. He was the match medalist.

Stone was unable to attend Monday's luncheon because the Santa Barbara golf team was playing a match against Rio Mesa at Spanish Hills Golf Club in Camarillo.

Uyesaka made an impact with her bat and glove in a pair of games at the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday. She made a spectacular running catch in the outfield while crashing into the temporary fence to rob West Ranch of go-ahead three-run homer in a tight game. DP lost in eight innings, 5-4.

In the Chargers'  second tournament game, Uyesaka hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to give them a 3-2 victory over Oxnard.

DP softball plays three games with rival San Marcos this week, beginning on Tuesday at DP.  The second and third games are at San Marcos on Wednesday and Friday.

The female honorable mention choices for this week's award include Olivia Geyling (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Piper Clayton (Carpinteria swimming), Sydney Marr (Westmont track & field).

The male athletes considered for the award were Matt Mills (San Marcos swimming), Marcos Brasil (Cate swimming), Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos), Pieter Top (Westmont track & field).

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 