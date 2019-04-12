Pixel Tracker

Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Softball

Josy Uyesaka’s Grand Slam Propels Dos Pueblos Over San Marcos, 9-6

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2019 | 8:07 p.m.

Josy Uyesaka belted a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 6-5 deficit and give Dos Pueblos a 9-6 softball win over San Marcos on Friday.

The Chargers swept the three-game series with their crosstown rivals and improve to 8-0-1 in Channel League and 13-6-1 overall.  San Marcos is 6-4 and 6-9.

The grand slam was was Uyesaka's second homer of the day as she and Briana Castro both went deep in the fourth.

Josy Uyesaka Click to view larger
Josy Uyesaka hit two home runs, including a grand slam, had had 6 RBI for Dos Pueblos.

"It was fitting Uyesaka went deep," DP coach Mike Gerken said. "The wind was blowing out and both teams hit balls caught over the fence, including Claire Early who crashed through the fence to rob Sierra Laughner of a home run in the third. Allison Gasper was able to tag up and score all the way from second on the play.

The Royals created drama in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Kyla Robbins was hit by a pitch,  Cassandra Perez singled and Sinai Miranda drew a walk to load the bases. Isa Velasquez singled to make it a 5-3 game. Pinch-hitter Maddie Leung then hit a hard shot to short that caromed off the fielder. Uyesaka, who was hustling to back up the play had to quickly change directions and slipped. The ball went to the fence, clearing the bases and putting the Royals up 6-5.

Claire Early drew a walk and Cunnison reached safely to load the bases. Ali Borden came in to pitch for DP and prevented further damage. She then retired the Royals in order in the seventh to earn the win.

"What a game," Gerken said. "Josy, Brianna Castro and Allison Gasper really came through for us -- a combined 8 for 13 with three homers and 7 RBI. Josy was 3-5 with 6 RBI."

Juliana Madrigal pitched for San Marcos in place of an injured Allie Fryklund.

"She put in a gutty performance and never gave in," said Gerken. "She just kept bringing it and gave her team a chance to win it."

Said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann: "Julianna Madrigal pitched with a lot of heart today, and Claire Early and Desiree Teran were solid in the outfield."

Early made two catches while going through the outfield fence and Teran had a diving catch in the fourth inning.

Both San Marcos and Dos Pueblos finish play in the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday.

