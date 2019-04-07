Josy Uyesaka’s Heroics Help Dos Pueblos Beat Oxnard at Thousand Oaks Tournament

Softball

Josy Uyesaka hit a bases-loaded double and denied a go-ahead three-run homer with a spectacular catch while crashing through the fence in a 3-2 Dos Pueblos softball win over Oxnard at the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday.

The victory gave the Chargers a 1-1 record on the first weekend of the tournament. They lost their opener, 5-4, to West Ranch in eight innings.

Against West Ranch, DP took a 2-0 lead on a RBI single by Briana Castro and a double by Ali Borden.

West Ranch went ahead 4-2 in the fourth, but the Chargers roared back and tied the score with two outs in the seventh. Mikayla Butzke hit a solo homer and Jessica Reveles singled in Jenny Nichols, who singled and stole second.

West Ranch won it in the eighth on a RBI double.

Down 2-0 against Oxnard, DP rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth when Uyesaka cleared the bases with a double.

Borden pitched out of bases-loaded jam in the seventh, and the Chargers improved to 9-5 on the season.

"We showed a lot of courage today," coach Mike Gerken said. "Our pitchers held some good hitting teams to 10 scoreless innings."

Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos in a Channel League game on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.