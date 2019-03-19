Josy Uyesaka’s Homer Ignites Dos Pueblos in 10-1 Win

Josy Uyesaka smacked a long home run to get the Dos Pueblos softball team going early in a 10-1 win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.
Josy's had some big hits this season and I knew it was only a matter of time before she hit one out," said coach Mike Gerken. "That was a bomb well over the 210 sign."
Sierra Laughner went 5 for 5 and Mikayla Butzke was 2-4 with three RBI for the Chargers, who are now 5-0 on the Channel League.
"Sierra had some really good at-bats out there today. Mikayla has also been putting in some extra time in the cages and it paid off with her clutch hits today," said Gerken.
Pitchers Ali Borden Allie Speshyock combined on a five-hitter.
The Chargers play at San Marcos today.