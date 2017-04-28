Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Center Speaker Sees American Renewal

By Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB | April 28, 2017 | 8:48 a.m.

With a seemingly constant barrage of media messages asserting turmoil across the nation, today’s dominant political refrain is that America is in
a state of decline. But is it?

According to journalist James Fallows, nothing is further from the truth. To make his case, Fallows, also an author, editor and media commentator, took a three-year, 54,000-mile trek across the country and reported on the surprising points of American reinvention he found along the way.

Fallows will highlight some civic projects that are rebuilding America in his talk, titled It’s Happening Here: American Renewal, Ingenuity, and Innovation, at 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Lobero Theater.

Sponsored by UCSB's Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life, the event free and open to the public.

“James Fallows is one of the most astute observers of American life in our time,” said Wade Clark Roof, director of the Capps Center and a professor of religious studies.

“Once a speech writer for Jimmy Carter, he is the author of 10 books on a phenomenal range of topics — immigration, defense policy, politics, computer technology, college admission policy, China and more," Roof said.

“Often a speaker on university campuses and a national correspondent for The Atlantic, he writes about who we are as a people, our challenges and opportunities today,” he said.

“In his Santa Barbara talk, Fallows will share stories about what be believes are examples of democratic renewal and why he thinks the country will emerge from the Trump Era as a stronger nation,” Roof said.

On his reporting excursion, Fallows discovered a cross-section of generations, races and political affiliations working far from the usual metropolitan hubs. Based on those observations, he wrote:

“People across the country are aware of the serious economic, political, cultural, social ... and other problems of contemporary America. But in most parts of the country, the possibility of dealing with those problems seems closer at hand, and more encouraging, than it does in national politics.”

It has been noted that American mass media is often seen as dramatizing events and issues in order to attract audiences.

The resulting perception of many Americans, experts say, is that a minefield of issues frequently goes unaddressed. Fallows seeks to dispel this notion by sharing the progress he has witnessed being made across the nation.

“The more we have traveled in parts of America that are actively undergoing ethnic and cultural change — whether western Kansas with its Latino immigrants, or South Dakota with its refugee arrivals, or Allentown, Pennsylvania, as it shifts from Pennsylvania Dutch to Latino, or Holland, Michigan, as it shifts from Dutch-Dutch to a more varied population — the more frequently we have witnessed the ongoing power of the American assimilative process,” he said.

A national correspondent for The Atlantic for more than 43 years, Fallows is the recipient of numerous honors, including the National Book Award, American Book Award and National Magazine Award. His 2010 documentary series “On the Frontlines: Doing Business in China won an Emmy.

Fallows has worked as a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter and served as editor of U.S. News & World Report. He is currently the chair in U.S. media at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney in Australia.

— Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 