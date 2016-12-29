Joy Krupa Has Big Game Off Bench in Westmont Win

College Basketball

After 11 days without a game, NAIA fourth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (10-1) did not skip a beat and defeated the Goshen Thunderbirds of Indiana by a score of 86-34.

Kayla Sato had 22 points and Lauren McCoy scored 16 and grabbed rebounds. Joy Krupa came off the bench and recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Warriors.

“I thought our starting group really set the tone and did their job so that everybody could get in,” said Westmont coach Kirsten Moore. “Our bench played a lot more than our starters did tonight and I think that was really good experience for them.

“There were some really good highlights off the bench with Joy who is an incredible athlete and rebounder,” continued Moore. “She plays really hard and makes so much happen with her hustle and athleticism – she had 16 rebounds, ten points, four assists, and four blocks – pretty great.”

Along with Krupa, Coach Moore also pointed to Lauren McCoy and Kayla Sato as key contributors in the game.

“McCoy only played 15 minutes but scored 16 points, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks –just super-efficient in the minutes she was in,” said Moore. “She was really dialed in and was really good tonight.”

“Sato has really stepped up her game and I think we are seeing what she is capable of doing as far as an all-around player,” continued Moore. “She was just a point away from a triple-double last game and then tonight she led us in scoring with 22 points (as well as going four for four from the three-point line), had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. She is playing super well-balanced.”

Aimee Brakken also scored in the double-digits with 10 points on the night.

Beginning Thursday, the Warriors will host the Holiday Classic featuring Southwestern College, British Columbia, and The Master’s. In opening matchups, British Columbia will play The Master’s at 1 p.m., and then Westmont will play Southwestern at 5:30 p.m. On Friday, Southwestern will play the Master’s at 1, and Westmont will face British Columbia at 5:30.