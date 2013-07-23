Joy S. Montag of Santa Barbara, 1931-2013

Posted on July 23, 2013 | 11:34 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joy Montag of Santa Barbara passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2013, of respiratory failure. Joy was a vibrant, active member of the community and volunteered at the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was the Project Linus coordinator (Blankets for Pediatric Patients) for more than eight years.

Joy and her husband, Bill, were married for 60 years and had four children — Drew, Lisa, Blake and Glenn — and four grandchildren: Tyler, Eric, Ryan and Madison.

Joy was born December 11, 1931, and grew up in New Jersey, where she met Bill in college. As their family grew, they moved several times in the United States, as well as overseas to Beirut, Lebanon, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. They moved to Simi Valley, California, from West Bloomfield, Michigan, in 1978 and finally settled in Santa Barbara in 1994.

Joy loved helping people and was involved in many clubs and societies, including the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club and Wine Tasting in the Redwoods.

A celebration of Joy’s life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

Funeral arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.