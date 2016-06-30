Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:23 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Joyce Carol Oates to Collaborate With UCSB’s LAUNCH PAD on Play ‘Bad Touch’

By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | June 30, 2016 | 2:56 p.m.
Risa Brainin Click to view larger
Risa Brainin (Courtesy photo)
Joyce Carol Oates Click to view larger
Joyce Carol Oates (Courtesy photo)

UC Santa Barbara’s Risa Brainin is about to have a dream come true, and the community will be one of its biggest beneficiaries.

Brainin, professor and chair of the Department of Theater and Dance, will collaborate with Joyce Carol Oates, one of the country’s greatest literary figures, to produce a public reading of Oates’s play Bad Touch at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum.

The reading is part of UCSB’s LAUNCH PAD Summer Reading Series, which brings professional playwrights to the campus to work with Brainin, guest artists and students to develop new plays. Bad Touch is the third and final production of the series.

For Brainin, LAUNCH PAD’s artistic director, the opportunity to collaborate with Oates comes 21 years after directing the author’s Tone Clusters at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. The production was Brainin’s introduction to Oates and to her work, and she was hooked.

“One of my favorite books was We Were the Mulvaneys,” she recalled. “For many years, I fantasized about asking Joyce if she wanted to turn it into a play, but never did.

“Since I started teaching directing, I have used Tone Clusters as a play for young directors to study and work on,” Brainin continued. “A few months ago, after working on the play in class, I finally got the nerve to write to Joyce, tell her about LAUNCH PAD and ask if she wanted to turn We Were the Mulvaneys into a play. She responded within the hour! While she didn’t have the time (or perhaps the inclination) for that project, she sent me Bad Touch for consideration. Of course, I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her on her latest play.”

Oates, who remembered Brainin, welcomed the chance to come to UCSB and collaborate on “Bad Touch.” “An invitation from Risa Brainin could not be resisted!” the author said. “The LAUNCH PAD series sounds just wonderful. It will be a pleasure and very helpful to work with Risa next week.”

Bad Touch revolves around Hypathia Applebaum, a feisty, idealistic young woman who moves to a small Midwestern town to teach. Before long, her sharp tongue and sense of humor land her in trouble.

Originally written as a short story, its only publication was in the literary magazine AGNI in 1993.

“The story was never published in any story collection of mine because I’d wanted to recast it as a play,” Oates explained. “The dramatic possibilities of a headstrong young woman in a conventional community seemed exciting to me.”

The play received its first professional reading at the New York Society Library in 2015. Oates revised it “immediately afterward, mainly editing and trimming,” she noted.

Because Bad Touch is dominated by one character, she said, casting is crucial for the LAUNCH PAD reading.

“All plays require very good casting, but some plays particularly require ‘perfect’ casting — this is one of them,” Oates said. “There must be a convincing, believable Hypathia, otherwise the play will not work, or at least will be dramatically weakened. So I am eager to see how Risa has cast or will cast it.”

For her part, Brainin is eager to work with Oates again.

“Joyce Carol Oates is one of the greatest writers of our time. Having worked on Tone Clusters, I know her plays to be powerful. I can’t wait to be in the room together with actors working on this piece.”

This summer’s reading series is the first being held in the Art, Design & Architecture Museum, and Brainin promised it won’t be the last.

“It has been wonderful to collaborate with the museum on the reading series,” she said. “Elyse Gonzales, Lety Garcia and all of the staff have been so welcoming. All of us in the Department of Theater and Dance are grateful for their generosity and hospitality.”

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 