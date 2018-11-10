Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Joyce Dudley: We Must Do More to Care for Our First Responders

By Joyce Dudley | November 10, 2018 | 9:40 p.m.

In January, after Santa Barbara County’s back-to-back disasters, I wrote a commentary for Noozhawk, “First Responders Are ‘Heroes With Broken Hearts,’” that ended with this paragraph:

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley (Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office photo)

“The ‘Boots’ who kept us safe and informed, with little to no regard for their own personal safety, are in fact our heroes, and in fact have broken hearts. But their broken hearts will heal, because we will be there for them, just like they were for us.”

Now I have to ask myself: “Have we been there for them, just as they were for us?”

We know they are financially compensated for what they do, and we gave them awards, parades, standing ovations, new equipment and accolades on our Facebook pages or with signs, all of which was deeply appreciated.

But I believe their injury is deeper and requires more. So my question remains, “have we been there for them, just as they were for us”?

My answer is no. As a community, we have not done enough to help them heal or prepare them for the future.*

We all watched in horror as this past week’s tragedies unfolded in communities just south of ours. But some of us didn’t just watch.

Our Santa Barbara County first responders responded. Some to the mass murder in Thousand Oaks, some to the wildfires and a few to both.

Many of them are still there, a number of whom are not yet healed from our own disasters. And if their mental health needs continue to go unmet, they will not be at their best when they respond to the next catastrophe.

I feel I owe it to our first responders as well as our communities to do more. And so my research continues.

This being Veterans Day weekend, it is timely for me to highlight the admirable work our armed forces are doing in helping to create extraordinary institutions like the Intrepid Spirit Centers.

The Intrepid Spirit Centers were built by the nonprofit Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, and then gifted to the Defense Department to assume responsibility for their operation and management.

The centers focus on diagnosing and treating psychological health conditions sustained by active-duty military personnel. (Tragically, in the Thousand Oaks massacre, it appears we may have just experienced the impact of what happens if PTSD goes untreated.)

Having supported the Intrepid Spirit Centers, our military showed it understood the mental sacrifice of those who put themselves in harm’s way. Further, the comprehensive program doesn’t just seek to restore the mental health of its first responders, it strives to return them to work with newfound strength and wisdom.

So, who are our first responders in Santa Barbara County? They are not just our law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel, but also the men and woman who staff our emergency rooms — the heroes who go from one room to the next, day in and day out, at times seeing horror and frequently saving lives.

As your district attorney, I believe my job is to secure public safety. Historically, that has been by ethically prosecuting and incarcerating the guilty, which I still believe is my core function, but I also know that’s not enough.

I believe that if we do our best to keep our public safety community healthy, they can be at their best while keeping us safe. With 2019 approaching, I’m committed to helping to create a program focusing on just that.

For now, I ask that if you are a first responder, take the preventative action of talking to a mental health professional. If you are a loved one of a first responder, support their efforts to meet with a mental health professional. You can consider it to be “prehab” versus “rehab.”

And if you are a member of our community who encounters a first responder, consider compassion as your first response.

Santa Barbara County prides itself on being the best at many things. I’m hopeful that our next best thing will be becoming leaders in caring for those who seek to keep all of us healthy and safe.

* There are multiple, excellent local nonprofit organizations that do offer support services and psychological treatment to many, including first responders. Among the organizations:

» Hospice of Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Response Network

» Cottage Health

Joyce Dudley is Santa Barbara County’s district attorney and the mother of a first responder. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 