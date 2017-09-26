Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Joyce E. Dudley: In Praise of Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

By Joyce E. Dudley | September 26, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara has a homeless problem, a drug problem and a theft problem, but for over 50 years one of our remarkable local nonprofit institutions has quietly made a difference in addressing the complex issues of homelessness and addiction. 

I am in awe of the extraordinary accomplishments occurring daily at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, and I deeply appreciate their successful history of protecting our public's safety. 

On any given night, across all their programs, 200 people with no place to call home were fed and slept safely under their roof.

Because of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, these individuals did not wander streets, buy, sell or use drugs, and did not beg or steal from our community to meet their own desperate needs.

Since being built in 1986, their facility has provided over 3 million meals and 1.7 million nights of shelter. In 2016 alone, the Rescue Mission provided 143,051 meals and 51,627 safe overnight stays to people with no place else to turn.

Additionally, 44 residents graduated from their 12-month residential recovery program.

Of great significance is that 100 percent of those graduates were employed when they graduated.

Further, their 5-year rate of clients remaining in recovery is 53 perent — more than twice the national baseline of 21 percent.

Like many supporters of the Rescue Mission, I am not a Christian, but I believe in the public benefit the Rescue Mission provides. The Rescue Mission seeks to help the most down-trodden and hopeless among us, and they do so without any conditions, except that someone seek their help and embrace a program. 

Their efforts are important to me as both a community member and your district attorney. Important because when an addict, or an alcoholic, is considering life without using, or a homeless person decides they want to reconnect with their community and become a contributing member of our society, I want to know that someone is there to receive them and help them find their way.

For over 50 years, that "someone" has been the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

I strongly believe that we, as a community which continues to struggle these problems, need to support a statistically successful working model — one that we know will have a significant effect on keeping our city safe.

Joyce E. Dudley is the district attorney of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 