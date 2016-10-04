Joyce Elaine Patterson May McDonough Marquez, of Santa Maria and Lompoc, 1934-2016

Posted on October 4, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Joyce Elaine Patterson May McDonough Marquez, 82, passed away on Sept. 22, 2016, in New Braunfels, Texas.

Joyce, a long-time Santa Maria and Lompoc resident is survived by her husband, Joseph Marquez (Bakersfield); sister, Barbara Whitten (Goldendale, WA); and children, Joseph and Darlene McDonough (Oxnard), Gayle and Joe Cagianut (Cibolo, TX), Michael and Jody McDonough (Lompoc.)

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Thomas Patterson and Alice Evalena Rodgers; brother, Elmer Patterson; husband, John Louis McDonough; and son, John Patrick McDonough.

Nana leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, “adopted” family and cherished friends.

Born in Elgin, Neb., on Aug. 22, 1934, Joyce has also lived in Washington, Texas, Alaska and Oregon. Joyce has lived over 40 years in California, previously in Ojai and most recently in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Joyce thrived in her careers in the secretarial field, bookkeeping and real estate. She enjoyed music and dancing. She also loved traveling with friends and family, especially camping throughout California, Oregon and Washington. Most important to her was time spent with family.

We mourn for the loss of her physical presence in our life, but we have also been in mourning as we have slowly lost her to Alzheimer’s. Her smile could light up a room, her hugs made you feel loved and her laughter carried into your heart.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd., Santa Maria.

Donations can be made in Joyce's name to her favorite charity, Villa Majella in Santa Barbara.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

— Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.