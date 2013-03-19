Joyce Elizabeth Prichard, 1940-2013

Posted on March 19, 2013 | 12:57 a.m.

Source: Alan Prichard

Joyce Elizabeth Prichard, nee Conklin, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was the beloved wife of Darryl Prichard for 50 years, who passed away in August 2010, cherished mother of Kathy Jenson of Las Vegas, Tracy and Frank Alfino of Goleta, Tony and Mary Prichard of Atascadero, and Alan Prichard of Santa Barbara, and much loved grandmother of Jessica, Christopher, Gina, Joseph, Jennifer and Justice.

Born in 1940 in Detroit to Jack and Stephanie Conklin, they soon moved to Los Angeles, then Alhambra, Calif. Joyce and her sister Kathy and brothers Tom, Gene, Matt and Dave grew up on Vine Street, a block down the street from the Prichard clan.

High school sweethearts, Darryl and Joyce married in November 1959 and soon wound up in Goleta, where Darryl started work at the newly established Delco Electronics in 1966. Joyce was a dedicated mother to her children, and never failed to provide love, compassion, band-aids and Kool-Aid when needed.

Darryl and Joyce relocated to Las Vegas upon Darryl’s retirement in 1995.

A celebration of Joyce and Darryl’s life together will be held for friends and family at Rocky Nook Park at 1 p.m. April 6.