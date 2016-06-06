Joyce Marie Eggers of Santa Barbara, 1930-2016

Posted on June 6, 2016 | 9:28 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joyce Marie Eggers of Santa Barbara passed away June 2, 2016.

Born July 18, 1930, in northwest Pennsylvania, Joyce moved to Southern California as a young girl with her parents.

After graduating from Chaffey High School in Ontario, Calif., she attended nurses training in Chicago, then Knapp School of Nursing in Santa Barbara.

At Grace Church she met — and soon married — Lowell Eggers, the man who would be her love and constant companion of 42 years until his passing in 1994.

Over the years, Joyce was most happy being a wife and mother, but also enjoyed sewing and cooking, horses, her church and managing the accounting of the family construction company, where she worked until three weeks before her passing.

Joyce is survived by her son, Roger; her daughter, Kathy; her step-daughter, Carolyn; her grandson, Scott; and many wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cottage Hospital and the exceptionally caring and supportive professionals at Serenity House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Serenity House.

Joyce’s request was to have a small, intimate service at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been arranged by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.