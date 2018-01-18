Thomas Joyce to Perform Solo Concert on Historic Pipe Organ

The public is invited to attend the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The 2017-18 series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, with organist Thomas Joyce presenting a solo concert featuring St. Mark's Schoenstein pipe organ.

Joyce will perform organ music that spans the instrument's rich history from the Renaissance to the modern day.

The program will include an example of 16th century counterpoint by William Byrd, followed by masterpieces of J.S. Bach: the "Dorian" Toccata and Fugue, and his organ transcription of "Violin Concerto in C Major" by Antonio Vivaldi.

Joyce will also play music from the Romantic Era, including Frank Bridge's "Adagio in E Major" and rare gems by French composers Louis Vierne and Fernand de La Tombelle.

Joyce, who currently serves as minister of keyboard music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, will conclude the concert with a premier of his own recently composed "Toccata on Psalm 24: Lift up your heads, O Ye Gates."

Joyce has served as an organist at a number of prominent Episcopal churches and cathedrals in the U.S. including St. Paul's, K Street and the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.; St. Mark's Cathedral in Seattle; and Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

He holds degrees in music from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Yale University Institute of Sacred Music and the University of Washington School of Music.

He teaches organ lessons at Westmont College as well as private lessons at Trinity in organ, piano and voice, and is a piano accompanist with Adelfos Ensemble in Santa Barbara and choirs at Santa Barbara City College.



The 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series continues through early May with these artists:

» The Radian String Quartet featuring Mary Beth Woodruff and Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola) and Andrew Smith (cello) at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9.

» Robert Cassidy (piano), and Ani Aznavoorian (cello), principal cellist of Camerata Pacifica 7 p.m. Friday, April 27.

» Nichole Dechaine (soprano) with Beverly Staples (piano) at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of each concert. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as online in advance at www.smitv.org/concerts.html. General admission tickets are $20; student tickets are $10 (with any student ID).

A complimentary reception will follow each program so concert-goers can meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For patron and season ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, SYV Classical Music Series director, 688-7423, or the St. Mark’s Church office, 688-4454, or visit www.smitv.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.