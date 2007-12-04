J.P. Unzueta, 1962-2007

Posted on December 4, 2007 | 9:15 a.m.

J.P. Unzueta was born in Santa Barbara on September 29, 1962, and passed away in Santa Ynez on November 30, 2007.

J.P. is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Provencio Greenwald, and his father, Simon Reyes Unzueta. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Marie Thiessen, Gilbert Greenwald, Peggy Hernandez, Doris Barragon, Marian Taylor, Ernie Greenwald, Mark A. Rodriguez, Frank Unzueta, Simonette Guevara; and by his children, Aileena Diaz, Bryan Unzueta, Amanda Unzueta, Denecia Unzueta, Jimmy Unzueta, Clinton Unzueta, Christopher Unzueta; his granddaughter, Ashlynn Diaz; the Romero family; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

J.P. attended Santa Ynez High School and was a wrangler for the Rancho Vistadores for more than 20 years. He was excellent at all trades (welder, masonry, carpentry and fencing). He was a part of The Chumash Dolphin Dancers and the Mishtoyo Dancers and California Bear Dancers for 31 years.

A viewing will be held at 153 Kalawa Shaq on the Lower Reservation at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. A Graveside service with Native Ceremony will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.