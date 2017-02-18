Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

JSerra’s Three-Point Shooting Too Much for Dos Pueblos Girls

Kristina Mortimer of Dos Pueblos takes the ball to the basket against JSerra’s 6-foot-2 Sarah Shaw. Mortimer scored 10 points. Click to view larger
Kristina Mortimer of Dos Pueblos takes the ball to the basket against JSerra’s 6-foot-2 Sarah Shaw. Mortimer scored 10 points. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2017 | 7:56 p.m.

The hot three-point shooting of JSerra Catholic's Julia Ackerman ended the CIF playoff run for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team on Saturday.

Ackerman buried eight three-pointers, sparking JSerra to a 50-38 victory over the Chargers in a Southern Section Division 2AA second-round game at Sovine Gym. 

"She beat us by herself," DP coach Phil Sherman said of Ackerman.

Ackerman knocked down five triples and scored 17 of her team's 26 points in the first half. But DP was right there, down by just five at halftime, 26-21.

Ackerman made two more threes in the third quarter to extend JSerra's lead to 35-28. 

"She really was making some shots," Sherman said. "We saw her on film and didn't see that. That's what the playoffs are about, somebody steps up. Our kid, (Kristina) Mortimer, stepped up and played great. That's what wins playoff games. Somebody has to have an average or good or even great game. It didn't happen for us tonight. We did everything else really well."

DP made a run in the fourth quarter. Lauren Noggle scored inside to pull the Chargers within two, 37-35 with 4:27 to go. But Ackerman delivered another three to make it 40-35.

"They really couldn't do much offensively against us, but that girl (Ackerman) was hitting like NBA threes on us."

Camila Casanueva hit a pair of free throws and JSerra missed a shot but the Chargers couldn't come up with the rebound and fouled. JSerra missed the front end of a one and one and DP got the rebound but was tied up. The possession arrow favored the Lions and Kabreah Anderson tossed in a three-pointer to raise their lead to 44-37 with 1:27 left.

Dos Pueblos struggled to make shots to get any closer.

"We missed a lot of good looks, a ton of them," said Sherman. "That part of the game was frustrating. Our effort and how we played together at home I was proud of. They had a great year... not a great year, they've had a great three years together on varsity, this group."

Mortimer scored 10 points to lead Dos Pueblos, which finished the year at 20-7. Casanueva had nine points and Holly Barrera scored eight.

