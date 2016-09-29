Juan C. Fernandez of Santa Barbara, 1959-2016

Posted on September 29, 2016 | 4:37 p.m.

Source: The Fernandez Family

Juan C. Fernandez, age 56, peacefully passed away on Sept. 22, 2016, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Charlene, whom he married on Nov. 29, 1986, children Bryan and Sara, parents Luis and Irma Fernandez, and sister Ana Stastny.

Juan was born on Oct. 31, 1959, in Cuba and moved to Alameda, CA, in 1969, where he graduated from Encinal High School in 1977. He attended CSU Chico where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, Juan moved to Santa Barbara to begin his career at Mission Linen Industries. Over his career he held multiple sales and marketing positions leading to his current position as director of corporate accounts for guest supply.

Juan is remembered by his family as a dedicated and loving husband and father. He received the most joy from being actively involved in all aspects of his children’s lives.

From a young age Juan had a great love for sports and that passion shined through as a father who was committed to local youth-sport programs such as the Page Youth Center, Goleta Valley South Little League, Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association, and the Dos Pueblos High School track and cross country programs.

In celebration of Juan’s life, an outdoor memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Glen Annie Golf Club. In his memory donations may be made to the Page Youth Center or the Transition House of Santa Barbara.

http://transitionhouse.com/donate/

http://www.pageyouthcenter.org/donate

The Fernandez Family