Boys Soccer

Juan Carlos Torres Gets Santa Barbara Going in 4-0 Win

Victory at Santa Ynez sets up league title showdown with San Marcos on Wednesday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 28, 2019 | 11:37 p.m.

The title showdown is all set for Wednesday at San Marcos.

Santa Barbara High's Juan Carlos Torres scored two goals in a six-minute span in the second half and the Dons allowed only two shots on goal in posting a 4-0 win at Santa Ynez on Monday night in a Channel League boys soccer match.

The Dons (15-5, 8-1-0, 24 points) will play San Marcos (8-0-1, 25 points) for the league title at 5 p.m. 

"I've been really proud of our resolve these past three games, outscoring our opponents 17-1 and putting ourselves in a position to make Wednesday night against San Marcos mean something," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "After our setback to them in our first meeting we've responded by putting ourselves just one point behind them and the Channel League champion will be determined Wednesday night." 

Torres got the Dons going with 18th and 19th goals of the season in the 48th minute and the 54th minute. He had 16 goals last year as a sophomore.

"On his first goal tonight, after a save by the Santa Ynez keeper on a shot by Brandon Garcia, Juan Carlos was able to jump on the loose ball and tuck it away," Heil said. "On his second goal, Jorge Ochoa found Juan Carlos 25 yards from goal, where he was able to turn and beat both center backs into the 18 and calmly put the ball past the keeper."

JJ Wolf's first varsity goal gave the Dons a 3-0 lead.  Santa Ynez cleared a corner kick just to the top of 18 and Wolf found himself alone and hit a brilliant shot that beat the keeper to the far post in the 62nd minute.

Less than a minute later, Luisangel Jeronimo capitalized on a free ball inside the 18 and finished the scoring for the night.

"Defensively, once again our back four was really solid tonight, allowing Santa Ynez just two shots on goal," said Heil.

