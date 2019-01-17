Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal Lifts No. 7 Santa Barbara over Dos Pueblos, 1-0

Juan Carlos Torres found the net in the 47th minute off a free kick from Ben Kyle on Thursday night and Santa Barbara High made it stand up for a 1-0 boys soccer win over Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium.
"Ben played a great ball into the 18 and as the DP keeper came out to try and win it, Juan Carlos was able to rise up and get to it first, flicking it over the DP keeper and into the open net," explained Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.
The Dons, ranked No. 7 in CIF Div. 1, posted their fourth straight shutout and improved to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Channel League. SBHS has a first-place showdown with San Marcos (5-0) on Saturday at SBCC with kickoff at 3 p.m.
"Tonight was a really well-played high school game by both programs," Heil added. "Each team didn't give much up to the other and chances were pretty minimal. Given that, having a player of Juan Carlos' caliber is what set us apart tonight. When we need him most, he just finds a way to get himself opportunities on goal and he the finished one of his chances tonight.
"Defensively we've been playing really well and tonight was no exception. This is our 9th shutout and 4th straight since our 1-0 loss to Loyola. Our back four of Alberto Vargas, Jackson Wright, Ben Kyle and Pedro Guillen played lights-out and when a quality team like Dos Pueblos gets off a chance on goal, we're fortunate to have someone of Conner Lambe's ability in the goal."
The Chargers fell to 12-7-2 and 3-3 in league.
"We played a hard-fought game," said DP coach Matt York. "Give credit to coach Heil and his staff for always having their boys ready. We played with patience and purpose in the first half, forcing their defense and GK to make a few solid saves in order to keep the shutout. In the second half, we gave up a foul near the midline that they were able to send it into the box and despite our GK coming out for it, they popped it over his head. From them on, I was proud of how we worked to try and tie it back up.
"Defenseman Scott Buie provided us with an inspired performance on the night. Without his tenacity and ability to get up and down the right side of the field, the game could have been much more lopsided in SB's favor. It was tough to have our seniors lose their final game to a rival but I am very proud of the way they played tonight and you could really see the improvement from last time we played them."
The Chargers will host Lompoc on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal Lifts No. 7 Santa Barbara over Dos Pueblos, 1-0
Juan Carlos Torres found the net in the 47th minute off a free kick from Ben Kyle on Thursday night and Santa Barbara High made it stand up for a 1-0 boys soccer win over Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. UCSB Crashes Boards, Makes 11 Threes, Beats UC Davis for 6th Straight Win - January 18, 2019 | 12:14 a.m.
- 2. Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal Lifts No. 7 Santa Barbara over Dos Pueblos, 1-0 - January 17, 2019 | 11:51 p.m.
- 3. Lompoc’s Size is Too Much for San Marcos, 59-41 - January 17, 2019 | 11:33 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara Holds Dos Pueblos to 4 First-Half Points in 60-14 Victory - January 17, 2019 | 11:30 p.m.
- 5. Bishop Diego Falters in 4th Quarter at First-Place Thacher, 26-25 - January 17, 2019 | 11:21 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >