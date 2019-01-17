Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal Lifts No. 7 Santa Barbara over Dos Pueblos, 1-0

Boys Soccer

Juan Carlos Torres found the net in the 47th minute off a free kick from Ben Kyle on Thursday night and Santa Barbara High made it stand up for a 1-0 boys soccer win over Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium.



"Ben played a great ball into the 18 and as the DP keeper came out to try and win it, Juan Carlos was able to rise up and get to it first, flicking it over the DP keeper and into the open net," explained Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.



The Dons, ranked No. 7 in CIF Div. 1, posted their fourth straight shutout and improved to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Channel League. SBHS has a first-place showdown with San Marcos (5-0) on Saturday at SBCC with kickoff at 3 p.m.



"Tonight was a really well-played high school game by both programs," Heil added. "Each team didn't give much up to the other and chances were pretty minimal. Given that, having a player of Juan Carlos' caliber is what set us apart tonight. When we need him most, he just finds a way to get himself opportunities on goal and he the finished one of his chances tonight.



"Defensively we've been playing really well and tonight was no exception. This is our 9th shutout and 4th straight since our 1-0 loss to Loyola. Our back four of Alberto Vargas, Jackson Wright, Ben Kyle and Pedro Guillen played lights-out and when a quality team like Dos Pueblos gets off a chance on goal, we're fortunate to have someone of Conner Lambe's ability in the goal."



The Chargers fell to 12-7-2 and 3-3 in league.



"We played a hard-fought game," said DP coach Matt York. "Give credit to coach Heil and his staff for always having their boys ready. We played with patience and purpose in the first half, forcing their defense and GK to make a few solid saves in order to keep the shutout. In the second half, we gave up a foul near the midline that they were able to send it into the box and despite our GK coming out for it, they popped it over his head. From them on, I was proud of how we worked to try and tie it back up.



"Defenseman Scott Buie provided us with an inspired performance on the night. Without his tenacity and ability to get up and down the right side of the field, the game could have been much more lopsided in SB's favor. It was tough to have our seniors lose their final game to a rival but I am very proud of the way they played tonight and you could really see the improvement from last time we played them."



The Chargers will host Lompoc on Tuesday at 5 p.m.