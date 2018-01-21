Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal-Scoring, Ben Roach’s Goalkeeping Lead Santa Barbara Past San Marcos

Boys Soccer

Torres records hat trick and Dons win 3-0 for their ninth shutout of the season

On Super Soccer Saturday at SBCC, Santa Barbara High sophomore Juan Carlos Torres had the super finishing touch.

Torres was responsible for all the goal scoring in the Dons’ 3-0 Channel League victory over crosstown rival San Marcos before a nice crowd at La Playa Stadium on a cold evening.

The boys game capped a full day of Santa Barbara vs. San Marcos matches. The event is a fundraiser for the soccer programs at both schools.

Torres started his big day in the 10th minute, finishing a ball from Heymar Hernandez to the far post.

Jorge Ochoa set up his second goal, coming in the 28th minute. Ochoa made a run on the left side and crossed the ball to Torres who first hit it off the near post, got it back on the rebound and put it away off the far post.

Torres completed his hat trick off a hustle play by Hernandez. He chased down an over-hit crossing ball on the left side and crossed it back to the far post, where Torres positioned himself and put it away.

“He gets himself in good position,” Santa Barbara coach said of the player he calls JC. “He does a really good job of finding himself in between the pipes and he finishes. And, he’s only a sophomore. The kid knows how to put the ball away in front the goal.”

Torres credited his teammates for his goal-scoring success.

“All three of them were good balls and I just put them away in front of the goal. They were good crosses from my teammates,” he said.

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Ben Roach made two big saves to keep the Royals off the scoreboard and earn his ninth save. He leaped and tipped the ball over the cross bar on a 25-yard blast by Owen Bates in the 39th minute and denied a volley into the upper corner by Levi Sheffley in the 73rd.

“You have the bookends, you have both ends of the spectrum,” Heil said. “You have JC who can put it away in front of the goal and, when that opportunity comes for other teams, and they’re going to come, you have somebody like Ben Roach who makes two good saves.

"He’s a pleasure to have.”

Torres said Roach’s presence makes a big difference on the field. “It’s comfortable in the back because we know he can come into the game and block some goals.”

Juan Carlos Torres of Santa Barbara High scores the second of his three goals against San Marcos on Super Soccer Saturday at La Playa Stadium. pic.twitter.com/V5dAQqFiGC — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 21, 2018

San Marcos coach Daniel Torres recognized Roach's impact. “He came up big and having him on the goal line gives them more confidence,” he said.

Coach Torres liked how his team possessed the ball and stuck to its game plan against the No. 2-ranked team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.

“I thought we possessed the ball really well and I thought we made Santa Barbara look like they never looked before. That’s hard to do. It’s hard to make Santa Barbara look inferior and I thought we did that for moments in that game,” he said.

Coach Torres added: “I thought we played well for 80 minutes. We stuck with our game plan and we didn’t shy away from that. Santa Barbara got the score; they capitalized on three mistakes and you got to give them credit for that. But tonight the boys played really well. We stuck to our game plan, stuck to our philosophy and it’s just unfortunate we didn’t get a result.”

A lot of that had to do with Roach and the Santa Barbara defense.

“Possession-wise it probably wasn’t our best night. Defensively, we were good tonight. Defensively, we’re zoned in,” said Heil.

Outside backs Jackson Wright and Ben Kyle led a strong defensive effort by the Dons.

“They’re both juniors, work hard, play very, very well; they are very tough to beat, they’re smart, they’re strong, they play good soccer and they are a pleasure to have on the outside,” Heil said. “You look at our shutouts and how many goals that have been scored against us (six), it’s hard to beat those guys. And then we have Adam (Chenoweth) and Jahir Sanchez in the middle. It’s a tough backline to beat.

“These kids work so well together. The chemistry is so nice; they find each other, they just play so well together.”

The Dons improve 10-0-3 and 3-0-0 in Channel League while San Marcos is 6-6-2 and 0-1-1 in league play.

Heil praised San Marcos for its play.

“If you showed up for the game and didn’t know the score, you’d think the blue team was probably winning,” he said. “We were just good in front of the goal tonight. JC himself was just good in front of the goal. And, we obviously made them pay for their turnovers.”



